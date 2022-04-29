Mariupol's history museum survived WWII, but not Russia's bombardment

US Marine veteran killed while fighting in Ukraine, reports say02:30
- Now Playing
Mariupol's history museum survived WWII, but not Russia's bombardment01:09
- UP NEXT
Mayor Klitschko warns Kyiv remains a target after at least one killed in attack01:15
Bucha deals with massive task of burying the dead05:05
Ukrainian dance instructor’s act of heroism01:35
Biden seeks new $33 billion Ukraine aid package from Congress01:03
New Russian strikes in Kyiv after U.N. head meets with Zelenskyy02:12
’Serious news for our country, for our defense’: Zelenskyy thanks Biden for Ukraine aid package01:17
$350 billion of Russian foreign reserves could pay for Ukrainian reparations03:17
‘This war must end’: U.N. chief sends strong message at Kyiv briefing01:46
‘The war is evil’: U.N. chief views Ukraine devastation02:13
Biden urges Ukrainian refugees to come 'directly' to U.S., not through southern border00:34
Biden asks Congress for Ukraine aid package to provide 'critical resources'02:50
A first-hand look at the effect the war is having on Ukrainian kids02:07
'Ukraine is a slaughterhouse,' Amal Clooney tells United Nations02:27
Putin warns of ‘lightning fast’ retaliation to foreign intervention in Ukraine06:10
Putin warns of ‘lightning fast’ response to foreign interference02:10
Russian pilot reunites with family in Moscow after Trevor Reed prisoner swap00:53
'Ukraine is ... a slaughterhouse': Amal Clooney pushes for Ukraine war crimes justice01:57
Zelenskyy calls Russian cut off of gas to Poland ‘blackmail’01:15
US Marine veteran killed while fighting in Ukraine, reports say02:30
- Now Playing
Mariupol's history museum survived WWII, but not Russia's bombardment01:09
- UP NEXT
Mayor Klitschko warns Kyiv remains a target after at least one killed in attack01:15
Bucha deals with massive task of burying the dead05:05
Ukrainian dance instructor’s act of heroism01:35
Biden seeks new $33 billion Ukraine aid package from Congress01:03
Play All