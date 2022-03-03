‘I don’t know how this could happen’ says resident after apartment building explodes
The Friendly Gardens Apartments in Maryland were engulfed in flames after an apparent gas explosion. One resident emotionally described getting a call that the building was on fire and said, “I don’t know how this could happen.” At least ten people were injured. WRC’s Cory Smith reports.March 3, 2022
