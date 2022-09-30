IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Massachusetts woman accused of killing landlord with hammer

01:24

Prosecutors say Xiu Fang Ke, 43, confessed to beating her former landlord to death after he confronted her about forged checks. WBTS' Brian Burnell reports.Sept. 30, 2022

