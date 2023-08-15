IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Matilda the koala predicts Australia to beat England in World Cup semi-final

00:35

A koala named Matilda has predicted that Australia will beat England in Wednesday's Women's World Cup semi-final in Sydney. Matilda made her unscientific decision at a wildlife sanctuary on Australia's Gold Coast. She was correct in predicting that Australia would beat France earlier in the competition.Aug. 15, 2023

