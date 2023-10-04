IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    McConnell: Motion to vacate 'makes the speaker's job impossible'

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    White House responds to support for Trump for House speaker

    00:30

  • Rep. Steve Scalise looking at bid for House speaker

    03:19

  • McConnell: 'Speaker McCarthy should be proud'

    01:59

  • Trump addresses calls for him to be the next House speaker

    01:01

  • 'It was personal,' McCarthy says after being removed as House speaker

    01:23

  • Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker after historic vote

    04:09

  • Full special report: House votes to remove Speaker McCarthy

    13:48

  • House votes to remove McCarthy as speaker

    02:04

  • Rep. Jordan: 'I think the speaker has kept his word'

    02:25

  • House fails to block vote on ousting McCarthy

    01:42

  • Texas congressman carjacked about a mile from the Capitol

    00:28

  • Rep. Gaetz moves to oust McCarthy as House Speaker

    02:27

  • Rep. Gaetz threatens to trigger vote to remove Speaker McCarthy

    04:07

  • Jeffries addresses GOP stopgap funding bill proposed on the 'brink of a shutdown'

    02:01

  • Federal government has one day left to avoid shutdown

    02:10

  • What industries would be most impacted by a government shutdown?

    02:16

  • McCarthy honors Sen. Feinstein as someone who 'broke barriers'

    01:23

  • Schumer, McConnell address Feinstein's passing on Senate floor: 'We lost a giant'

    03:28

  • Government shutdown looming as Congress seems unlikely to pass spending bill

    03:16

NBC News

McConnell: Motion to vacate 'makes the speaker's job impossible'

01:06

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said his only advice to the next House speaker would be to get rid of the motion to vacate that was used to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the speakership.Oct. 4, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    McConnell: Motion to vacate 'makes the speaker's job impossible'

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    White House responds to support for Trump for House speaker

    00:30

  • Rep. Steve Scalise looking at bid for House speaker

    03:19

  • McConnell: 'Speaker McCarthy should be proud'

    01:59

  • Trump addresses calls for him to be the next House speaker

    01:01

  • 'It was personal,' McCarthy says after being removed as House speaker

    01:23
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All