- Now Playing
McConnell: Motion to vacate 'makes the speaker's job impossible'01:06
- UP NEXT
White House responds to support for Trump for House speaker00:30
Rep. Steve Scalise looking at bid for House speaker03:19
McConnell: 'Speaker McCarthy should be proud'01:59
Trump addresses calls for him to be the next House speaker01:01
'It was personal,' McCarthy says after being removed as House speaker01:23
Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker after historic vote04:09
Full special report: House votes to remove Speaker McCarthy13:48
House votes to remove McCarthy as speaker02:04
Rep. Jordan: 'I think the speaker has kept his word'02:25
House fails to block vote on ousting McCarthy01:42
Texas congressman carjacked about a mile from the Capitol00:28
Rep. Gaetz moves to oust McCarthy as House Speaker02:27
Rep. Gaetz threatens to trigger vote to remove Speaker McCarthy04:07
Jeffries addresses GOP stopgap funding bill proposed on the 'brink of a shutdown'02:01
Federal government has one day left to avoid shutdown02:10
What industries would be most impacted by a government shutdown?02:16
McCarthy honors Sen. Feinstein as someone who 'broke barriers'01:23
Schumer, McConnell address Feinstein's passing on Senate floor: 'We lost a giant'03:28
Government shutdown looming as Congress seems unlikely to pass spending bill03:16
- Now Playing
McConnell: Motion to vacate 'makes the speaker's job impossible'01:06
- UP NEXT
White House responds to support for Trump for House speaker00:30
Rep. Steve Scalise looking at bid for House speaker03:19
McConnell: 'Speaker McCarthy should be proud'01:59
Trump addresses calls for him to be the next House speaker01:01
'It was personal,' McCarthy says after being removed as House speaker01:23
Play All