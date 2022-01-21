IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Meet the Queer POC collective building a roller skating community

03:56

Black roller skating culture has been around since segregation. Saige B., creator of Orbit Collective reflects on the history of roller skating and the safe space they're creating for Queer POC skaters today.Jan. 21, 2022

