'We’re just there to find out what the truth is': Michigan Attorney General considers probe of Oxford school shooting
01:31
Share this -
copied
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is considering an independent probe of the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead, citing frustration with the early handling of the case. WDIV's Victor Williams reports.Dec. 6, 2021
'We stand with trans kids': Hundreds rally in Minnesota to show support for transgender child
01:45
'We’re just there to find out what the truth is': Michigan Attorney General considers probe of Oxford school shooting
01:31
Value of Bitcoins seized by U.S. government triples to $3 billion
03:32
Several former Trump administration officials face deadline to appear before Jan. 6 committee
03:20
Could suspected Michigan school shooter’s parents' arrest start new legal trend?
05:10
New Covid testing rules come into effect for overseas travelers entering U.S.