Student protest arrests across the country, mom says ex-cop 'brainwashed' teen girlfriend before double killing, Venice tries to deter day-trippers

More than 100 pilot whales become stranded off Western Australia
April 25, 202401:03
    More than 100 pilot whales become stranded off Western Australia

More than 100 pilot whales become stranded off Western Australia

Marine wildlife experts teamed up with local volunteers to try and rescue around 140 pilot whales stuck in the shallow waters of an estuary in Western Australia.April 25, 2024

