MTP NOW June 24 — Roe overturned, Gov. JB Pritzker, Michigan AG Dana Nessel, Carol Tobias

In a ruling for the history books, the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Pete Williams explains how the decision works. Illinois Gov. JB Prtizker (D) discusses the influx of out-of-state women who are seeking an abortion but live in a state where the procedure is banned. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says that her office won’t enforce a state trigger law that outlaws abortion. Carol Tobias, president, National Right to Life, talks about the next phase in the anti-abortion rights movement. Leigh Ann Caldwell, Brad Todd, Katie Brenner and Xochitl Hinojosa join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. June 24, 2022