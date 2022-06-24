MTP NOW June 24 — Roe overturned, Gov. JB Pritzker, Michigan AG Dana Nessel, Carol Tobias

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Full panel: ‘We are feeling the consequences of the 2016 election’

    11:11

  • Michigan Attorney General seeks 'total reproductive rights' enshrined in the state constitution

    06:39

  • Overturning Roe is ‘the end of the beginning’ for anti-abortion rights advocate

    06:10

  • Pritzker: Illinois preparing for ‘potentially 30,000’ out-of-state women seeking abortions

    06:54

  • Was Roe overturned 5-4 or 6-3? Pete Williams explains the difference

    01:30

  • Why the 2016 election may ‘turn out to be … the most consequential election in more than 100 years’

    01:42

  • Chuck: Roe decision will ‘supercharge polarization’

    02:28

  • Goodell cannot just remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner, says Hobson

    00:46

  • ‘Progressive heartthrob’ indicted on 21 federal charges

    02:35

  • Gov. Whitmer: Anti-abortion laws take away women’s ‘most important economic decision’

    02:42

  • Tim Kaine: Biden making a 'mistake' meeting with MBS in Saudi Arabia

    06:36

  • Full Panel: Bipartisan gun bill isn’t ‘sweeping change’

    15:02

  • ‘No silver bullet’ on combating high gas prices, WH adviser says

    06:56

  • Chuck Todd: The future of politics looks ‘darker’ as bipartisanship in Washington becomes rare

    03:16

  • Kornacki on Alabama runoffs: 'It's been a saga'

    03:23

  • Uvalde law enforcement put their own lives above the children, Texas DPS director says

    04:09

  • Hasen: Bipartisan bill on protecting election officials is underway

    00:57

  • Question of criminal case against Trump remains after fourth Jan. 6 hearing

    16:44

  • Black holidays are 'low-hanging fruit' instead of reform, Univ. of Minn. professor says

    01:41

  • Rep. Pascrell calls on Justice Clarence Thomas to resign

    07:53

Meet the Press NOW

MTP NOW June 24 — Roe overturned, Gov. JB Pritzker, Michigan AG Dana Nessel, Carol Tobias

54:04

In a ruling for the history books, the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Pete Williams explains how the decision works. Illinois Gov. JB Prtizker (D) discusses the influx of out-of-state women who are seeking an abortion but live in a state where the procedure is banned. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says that her office won’t enforce a state trigger law that outlaws abortion. Carol Tobias, president, National Right to Life, talks about the next phase in the anti-abortion rights movement. Leigh Ann Caldwell, Brad Todd, Katie Brenner and Xochitl Hinojosa join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. June 24, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Full panel: ‘We are feeling the consequences of the 2016 election’

    11:11

  • Michigan Attorney General seeks 'total reproductive rights' enshrined in the state constitution

    06:39

  • Overturning Roe is ‘the end of the beginning’ for anti-abortion rights advocate

    06:10

  • Pritzker: Illinois preparing for ‘potentially 30,000’ out-of-state women seeking abortions

    06:54

  • Was Roe overturned 5-4 or 6-3? Pete Williams explains the difference

    01:30

  • Why the 2016 election may ‘turn out to be … the most consequential election in more than 100 years’

    01:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All