IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New Jersey grandmother injured in fall down elevator shaft
March 20, 202401:56
  • Now Playing

    New Jersey grandmother injured in fall down elevator shaft

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Federal appeals court appears skeptical over Texas immigration enforcement law

    03:22

  • Animal services rescue 86 dogs from hoarder’s California home

    01:43

  • Pennsylvania house fire kills four children and their father

    00:46

  • New FBI data shows crime rates have decreased in 2023

    04:50

  • Federal Reserve set to announce the latest interest rate decision

    02:47

  • Arkansas airport executive wounded in shootout with ATF agents

    01:08

  • Appeals court blocks Texas immigration law after Supreme Court action

    00:21

  • Texas woman fatally shot alleged kidnapper

    01:36

  • Chicago begins evicting migrants from shelters

    02:49

  • Father of Oxford school shooter allegedly threatened prosecutor

    02:46

  • Florida man sues St. Petersburg police after ride in van causes injury

    03:01

  • Basketball team rallies around hospitalized coach

    02:03

  • Mystery deepens 11 days after college student went missing in Nashville

    01:30

  • Two former deputies in Mississippi 'goon squad' sentenced for torturing black men

    01:43

  • Medical abortions on the rise after Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:17

  • Missing toddler Elijah Vue's blanket found along Wisconsin road

    01:56

  • California police: Toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that killed a 2-year-old

    02:03

  • Bodycam shows missing college student Riley Strain moments before his disappearance

    00:22

  • Second suspect named in Maryland teen's 1970 murder

    02:28

NBC News Channel

New Jersey grandmother injured in fall down elevator shaft

01:56

Neighbors say a grandmother suffered serious injuries when she fell into an elevator shaft inside their New Jersey apartment building. WNBC's Checkey Beckford reports.March 20, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    New Jersey grandmother injured in fall down elevator shaft

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Federal appeals court appears skeptical over Texas immigration enforcement law

    03:22

  • Animal services rescue 86 dogs from hoarder’s California home

    01:43

  • Pennsylvania house fire kills four children and their father

    00:46

  • New FBI data shows crime rates have decreased in 2023

    04:50

  • Federal Reserve set to announce the latest interest rate decision

    02:47
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All