British entrepreneur Richard Branson earned his astronaut wings after flying to the edge of space aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket. He joins us to answer kids’ questions about space. As the Covid-19 delta variant spreads, Dr. John Torres shares what you need to know to stay safe. Inspiring Kids series continues: Meet the winner of this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee. Plus, “Space Jam” star talks about teaming up with LeBron James.