Nightly News: Kids Edition (June 23, 2022)

As temperatures rise, so are prices of some of our favorite things. We explain what is happening and share how you can help mom and dad this summer! Kid Confidential: We hear from students about what they learned in school this year and their advice for next year’s class. The first coronavirus vaccines are available for this country’s youngest kids - we share what you and your parents need to know. Plus, Inspiring Kids: Meet the teenager on a mission to promote reading and getting books in the hands of kids in need.June 23, 2022