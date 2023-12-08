Nikki Haley misquotes TikTok research during GOP debate

- Now Playing
Nikki Haley misquotes TikTok research during GOP debate01:15
Iowa voters say they've ‘seen enough’ to make 2024 decision03:23
Who won the 4th presidential Republican debate?02:21
Watch highlights from the fourth Republican Presidential debate04:03
Haley campaign ‘confident’ she will be 'head-to-head' with Trump by South Carolina04:19
Christie calls Ramaswamy ‘obnoxious blowhard’ in heated GOP debate exchange03:24
DeSantis has ‘taken the gloves off’ on Trump, campaign manager says05:40
Chuck Todd: Nikki Haley had 'rough' debate night with 'embarrassing' money attacks05:52
Trump says he won’t be a dictator ‘other than day one’01:52
Liz Cheney: I will never vote for Donald Trump again09:36
GOP candidates rally in Iowa days before next debate02:40
DeSantis: 'Congress is not going to do any type of abortion legislation'00:53
DeSantis: ‘We’re going to win Iowa’01:24
South Carolina voters explain their support for Trump over Haley in 202401:27
Fight nearly breaks out at DeSantis-aligned super PAC meeting05:04
GOP ‘incapable of compromise,’ says retiring Democratic congressman06:22
Biden, Trump need each other’s unpopularity as they struggle against generic candidates09:11
NBC News poll a ‘signal’ that younger voters are ‘questioning’ Biden’s accomplishments03:51
‘I absolutely’ believe Israel is following international law, 2024 candidate Chris Christie says01:49
Christie refuses to say whether he'd support 6-week abortion ban02:28
