IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Norfolk police chief says mass shooting that left 2 dead, 5 injured was over argument at party

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case

    02:05

  • Man who stole plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart now in custody

    02:49

  • Family says senior living resident ingested cleaning fluid, not Hot Cheetos as facility claimed

    02:00

  • LAPD release bodycam footage in shooting of Black man

    03:20

  • Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban

    02:53

  • 'It's not a gun, bro': LAPD officers told man was unarmed before he was shot

    02:02

  • 22nd child dies this year in U.S. after being left in hot car

    03:13

  • Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years for role in Capitol attack

    04:35

  • One dead, one wounded in North Carolina school stabbing

    01:07

  • Attorney: Donovan Lewis treated 'like an animal' by Columbus police

    02:01

  • 'It just wasn't my time': Wounded survivor describes Detroit shooting spree

    01:38

  • 13-year-old Pennsylvania kidnapping victim found safe in NYC

    01:24

  • Ohio man fatally shoots daughter's ex after he attempts to break in

    03:43

  • Skeletal remains found 37 years ago identified as Indiana teen

    01:34

  • Former Ohio superintendent charged in West Virginia kidnapping

    01:31

  • Bomb threat targets Boston Children's Hospital

    01:03

  • Dutch soldier killed, two others wounded in Indianapolis shooting

    01:11

  • Bodycam video shows man fatally shot as Columbus police attempt to serve warrant

    02:22

  • Former Marine captured in El Salvador after allegedly killing girlfriend

    03:18

NBC News

Norfolk police chief says mass shooting that left 2 dead, 5 injured was over argument at party

00:54

Norfolk, Virginia officials said an investigation is ongoing after a shooting near Norfolk State University’s campus left two people dead and five others injured. Norfolk's interim police chief Michael Goldsmith said the shooting was not believed to be preplanned but the result of an argument at a party.Sept. 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Norfolk police chief says mass shooting that left 2 dead, 5 injured was over argument at party

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case

    02:05

  • Man who stole plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart now in custody

    02:49

  • Family says senior living resident ingested cleaning fluid, not Hot Cheetos as facility claimed

    02:00

  • LAPD release bodycam footage in shooting of Black man

    03:20

  • Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban

    02:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All