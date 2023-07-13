IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Actors guild says no deal reached with studios, setting the stage for a strike

  • Canadian teen carves his name into ancient Japanese temple

    North Korea test launches new ICBM, state media says

    Canada investigates major companies allegedly using forced Uyghur labor

  • Finland's tensions with Russia escalate after the country joins NATO

  • U.S. conducting massive military exercise in Pacific as tensions with China heighten

  • Biden insists NATO is ‘more united than ever’ as divisions remain over Ukraine joining

  • NATO says Ukraine’s future is in the alliance

  • NATO chief welcomes Zelenskyy to first meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council

  • NATO chief outlines Ukraine's revised membership path

  • Weapons, NATO, security: Zelenskyy's priorities at summit

  • Volunteer medics come together to help Ukrainian soldiers

  • Thousands protest Israel's proposed judicial reform

  • Uruguay facing worst drought in decades

  • ‘Is that too much to ask?’: Zelenskyy’s membership plea ahead of NATO summit

  • NATO chief offers Ukraine ‘a clear path towards its membership’

  • Biden meets with Turkish President Erdoğan at the NATO summit

  • World leaders meet to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership bid

  • Supporters gather worldwide demanding change in Haiti

  • Turkey agrees to support for Sweden to join NATO

  • Turkey agrees to back Sweden’s NATO membership bid

NBC News

North Korea test launches new ICBM, state media says

North Korean state-run media broadcast video of a test launch of the country’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-18. State media reported that the weapon is the core of North Korea’s nuclear strike force and said the launch was a warning to the U.S. and other adversaries.July 13, 2023

