Officials discover body after Florida woman is carjacked at gunpoint
April 13, 2024
    Officials discover body after Florida woman is carjacked at gunpoint

Officials discover body after Florida woman is carjacked at gunpoint

Officials believe they have found the body of a woman whose carjacking at gunpoint in central Florida was caught on camera. Moments before the video was taken, she had called her husband to tell him she believed she was being followed. WTVJ's Niko Clemmons reports.April 13, 2024

