IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    One wounded, suspect in custody after Seattle school shooting

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Arson suspected in string of fires near Jackson State University

    00:51

  • Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in California confirmed

    02:35

  • Texas Gov. Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke heading into Election Day

    01:49

  • 'You will not break my spirit': Kentucky students rally against viral racist incident

    02:18

  • How Democratic, Republican lawmakers are feeling heading into Election Day

    04:26

  • Biden: Voters have a choice between ‘different visions of America’

    05:02

  • Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker make final push in tight Senate race

    05:09

  • New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faces tough challenge from Republican Lee Zeldin

    04:52

  • Feds announce seizure of $3.36 billion in stolen Bitcoin

    06:32

  • Where Pennsylvania's Senate race stands heading into midterms

    03:17

  • Over 200 SAT tests fall out of UPS truck in Texas

    02:06

  • Elon Musk gets political on Twitter ahead of midterm elections

    01:42

  • Powerball hits record high of $1.9 billion

    01:18

  • RSV overwhelming pediatric emergency departments across U.S.

    01:40

  • Man arrested after throwing beer can at Senator Ted Cruz during Astros parade 

    00:30

  • Abortion, slavery and marijuana legalization among top ballot measure issues

    01:10

  • Savannah officials monitor air quality after chemical plant fire

    01:01

  • Chicago principal suspended over student's German military costume

    01:25

  • Astros, thousands of fans celebrate World Series win in parade

    01:24

NBC News Channel

One wounded, suspect in custody after Seattle school shooting

01:49

Police say one student suffered "life threatening injuries" in a shooting at Seattle's Ingraham High School.Nov. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    One wounded, suspect in custody after Seattle school shooting

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Arson suspected in string of fires near Jackson State University

    00:51

  • Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in California confirmed

    02:35

  • Texas Gov. Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke heading into Election Day

    01:49

  • 'You will not break my spirit': Kentucky students rally against viral racist incident

    02:18

  • How Democratic, Republican lawmakers are feeling heading into Election Day

    04:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All