  NBC news crew runs to shelter in Israel

    00:41
    Palestinian representative to the UN: 'We are not subhumans'

    01:42
    Watch: Israeli forces open fire on Hamas militants on highway

    00:47

  'People were dying all around': Music festival-goer recounts Hamas attack

    01:15

  Hamas rocket barrage strikes Tel Aviv

    00:54

  'I've been concerned' about attack on U.S. amid Israel war, says Nikki Haley

    02:19

  Haley calls Blinken 'irresponsible' for failing to connect U.S. money to Hamas attacks

    02:21

  Full Blinken: Israel will look at whether attack was 'an intelligence failure'

    11:16

  Blinken on Hamas funding during Israel attack: 'These were not U.S taxpayer dollars'

    02:08

  Blinken says 'several Americans' may be among 'dead' or 'hostages' in Israel after Hamas attack

    01:07

  How Biden administration is responding to the attack against Israel

    02:11

  Why did Hamas attack Israel, and what happens next?

    02:47

  How Israel was caught off guard by terrorist attacks by Hamas

    02:33

  Hundreds killed in Israel after Hamas launches attacks

    03:22

  Gazans mourn death and destruction of Israeli airstrikes in response to Hamas attacks

    01:04

  Israeli military video shows 'strikes on Hamas military targets' inside the Gaza Strip

    00:41

  Lebanon's Hezbollah targets Israeli positions in occupied Golan Heights border region

    00:39

  Watch: Building collapses in Gaza after being struck by Israeli airstrike

    00:47

  Video shows aftermath of Israeli hospital hit by Hamas rocket

    00:48

  Zelenskyy calls for solidarity with Israel, condemns Hamas attack

    01:07

Palestinian representative to the UN: 'We are not subhumans'

01:42

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian representative to the United Nations, addressed Israel's response to the Hamas attacks and criticized the international community by claiming "nothing is done when those killed are Palestinians."Oct. 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

