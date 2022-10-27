IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pennsylvania debate looms large as Oz, Fetterman return to campaign trail

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Fetterman was 'absolutely' right to debate: Kenyatta & Peduto

    10:12

  • Hochul and Zeldin face off in New York gubernatorial debate

    05:31

  • Democrats say voters will understand Fetterman is in recovery

    01:54

  • Key takeaways from John Fetterman, Dr. Oz's first and only debate

    03:09

  • ‘It’s not for me to decide’ abortion-related decisions, says N.Y. Democratic Congressional candidate

    06:50

  • Candidates ‘sharpening their closing messages’ as midterms elections homestretch approaches

    03:10

  • Biden, Obama to travel to Pennsylvania after debate: ‘If they win [here], they win the senate'

    03:33

  • Early voting breaks records in some states ahead of midterm elections

    05:39

  • Fetterman, Oz set to square off in sole debate of the campaign

    01:57

  • Full Panel: Record high enthusiasm could lead to surprise wins and losses ‘across the board’

    11:36

  • Democratic congresswoman pushes back on Republican messaging: Inflation is ‘not a U.S.-only’ issue

    07:07

  • NBC News Poll shows economy and inflation spell 'trouble for Democrats'

    11:08

  • Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist to face off in Florida’s only gubernatorial debate

    03:56

  • NBC News poll shows high voter engagement ahead of November midterms

    04:30

  • Americans are fired up more than ever for midterms

    02:05

  • NBC News poll shows high interest, partisanship among voters

    04:48

  • Full Panel: ‘Momentum shifts back and forth’ almost two weeks out from the midterms

    06:53

  • Early voting begins in battleground Nevada

    02:10

  • Ariz. Gov. candidate won’t debate, says opponent Kari Lake ‘more interested in creating a spectacle’

    09:17

NBC News

Pennsylvania debate looms large as Oz, Fetterman return to campaign trail

01:41

Pennsylvanian Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday, with both men referencing Tuesday night's debate during speeches to their supporters.Oct. 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Pennsylvania debate looms large as Oz, Fetterman return to campaign trail

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Fetterman was 'absolutely' right to debate: Kenyatta & Peduto

    10:12

  • Hochul and Zeldin face off in New York gubernatorial debate

    05:31

  • Democrats say voters will understand Fetterman is in recovery

    01:54

  • Key takeaways from John Fetterman, Dr. Oz's first and only debate

    03:09

  • ‘It’s not for me to decide’ abortion-related decisions, says N.Y. Democratic Congressional candidate

    06:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All