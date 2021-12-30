Watch: Peruvian shamans make predictions, wish good fortune for 2022
01:26
Share this -
copied
A group of Peruvian shamans performed a ritual in Lima, Peru, to make their annual predictions and wish good fortune for the new year. One shaman predicted that the Covid-19 pandemic will continue and then disappear, while another foretold economic hardship.Dec. 30, 2021
Now Playing
Watch: Peruvian shamans make predictions, wish good fortune for 2022
01:26
UP NEXT
Fire damages Australia’s Old Parliament House as protesters gather nearby
00:52
Putin and Lukashenko play ice hockey amid heightened tensions in Ukraine
00:53
Hong Kong police raid, close down pro-democracy website
00:13
WHO director talks struggles, successes on 2-year anniversary of Covid discovery
07:41
Watch: Elephants munch on unsold Christmas trees at Berlin zoo