Police arrest suspect as hostage situation at Dutch nightclub ends
March 30, 202401:01
Police arrest suspect as hostage situation at Dutch nightclub ends

CAP: A man suspected of holding four people hostage inside a nightclub surrendered to police after an hours-long standoff in the Dutch town of Ede. The town’s mayor said none of the hostages were injured but were “very emotional.”March 30, 2024

