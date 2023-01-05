IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Pope Francis delivers touching homily at Benedict's funeral

    01:03
Pope Francis delivers touching homily at Benedict's funeral

01:03

Pope Francis said "may your joy be complete" at the end of his homily during the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's Square. NBC News' Claudio Lavanga reports from Rome.Jan. 5, 2023

