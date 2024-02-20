IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Protesters rally outside London court as Assange faces extradition to U.S.
Feb. 20, 202400:47
Protesters rally outside London court as Assange faces extradition to U.S.

00:47

As Julian Assange faces a possible extradition to the U.S., protesters gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London to rally support for the WikiLeaks founder during his hearings.Feb. 20, 2024

