IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down new telescope images released by NASA

    04:35

  • Ukrainian strike on Russian ammunition depot causes massive blast

    00:44

  • World population projected to reach 8 billion in November, U.N. says

    01:37

  • Watch: British tourist survives avalanche in Kyrgyzstan

    00:45

  • Mourners pay respects to Shinzo Abe ahead of private funeral

    01:01

  • Hadron collider scientists discover three subatomic particles never seen before

    07:31

  • Protestors remain in prison one year after largest Cuban protest in decades

    05:48

  • Sri Lanka's president and prime minister to resign after sweeping protests

    02:42

  • Wake for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe being held at Tokyo temple

    01:41

  • Russian military strikes another apartment building in Ukraine

    01:29

  • Vertical farming provides alternative way to grow produce

    05:27

  • Watch: Zookeepers keep elephants cool with high-powered hose amid British heat wave

    00:48

  • Food, medicine shortages remain in Cuba one year after massive protests

    03:34

  • Sri Lankan protesters occupy president’s house, wait for leaders’ resignations

    01:03

  • Watch: Man rescued from shelled apartment building in Ukraine

    00:59

  • Shinzo Abe’s party gets surge of support in polls after assassination

    01:05

  • Blinken pays tribute to Shinzo Abe, expresses ‘condolences of the American people’

    00:53

  • Chinese security personnel clash with protesters outside bank

    01:20

  • Mass shooting in Soweto tavern kills 15 people

    01:17

  • Russian rocket attack on apartment building kills many

    01:33

NBC News

Protesters storm Sri Lankan prime minister’s office after president flees country

01:12

Protesters stormed the Sri Lankan prime minister’s office on Wednesday, hours after the country’s president fled as he was due to resign. Both leaders have been calls for their immediate resignations over months of inflation, corruption and a severe lack of fuel and medicine.July 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down new telescope images released by NASA

    04:35

  • Ukrainian strike on Russian ammunition depot causes massive blast

    00:44

  • World population projected to reach 8 billion in November, U.N. says

    01:37

  • Watch: British tourist survives avalanche in Kyrgyzstan

    00:45

  • Mourners pay respects to Shinzo Abe ahead of private funeral

    01:01

  • Hadron collider scientists discover three subatomic particles never seen before

    07:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All