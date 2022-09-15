IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Putin, Xi meet at regional security summit in Uzbekistan

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy’s home town flooded after Russia strikes major dam

    02:44

  • ‘Impossible to occupy our people’: Zelenskyy praises troops in liberated Izyum

    01:46

  • ‘They were running like mice’: Ukrainian fighters revel in recent success

    01:29

  • How will Putin respond to Ukraine's latest counteroffensive?

    01:52

  • Watch: Ukrainian special forces ambush Russian troops

    00:41

  • Ukrainian residents thank soldiers who gain back occupied territory

    00:25

  • Fears grow for ‘potential disaster’ at Ukraine nuclear plant

    02:00

  • How Russian influencers are reacting as companies exit Russia over Ukraine conflict

    03:01

  • Inspectors evaluate Ukraine nuclear threat as kids return to school

    02:13

  • President Putin lays flowers at coffin of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev

    00:40

  • 'He did a lot of damaging things': Muscovites react to the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev

    01:33

  • Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

    07:18

  • UN inspectors head to endangered nuclear plant in Ukraine

    01:48

  • Germans turn to wood chips to reduce dependence on Russian gas supplies

    01:33

  • Video shows wreckage left by deadly Russian train station attack

    01:19

  • ‘Thank you for our independence’: Zelenskyy honors fallen soldiers

    01:37

  • Zelenskyy’s independence day warning: ‘Repugnant Russian provocations are a possibility’

    01:11

  • Russia blaming Ukraine for death of close Putin ally’s daughter

    01:28

  • Dennis Rodman says he's going to Russia to seek release of Brittney Griner

    01:07

NBC News

Putin, Xi meet at regional security summit in Uzbekistan

00:46

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.Sept. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Putin, Xi meet at regional security summit in Uzbekistan

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy’s home town flooded after Russia strikes major dam

    02:44

  • ‘Impossible to occupy our people’: Zelenskyy praises troops in liberated Izyum

    01:46

  • ‘They were running like mice’: Ukrainian fighters revel in recent success

    01:29

  • How will Putin respond to Ukraine's latest counteroffensive?

    01:52

  • Watch: Ukrainian special forces ambush Russian troops

    00:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All