IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea fires ballistic missile that had capability to hit U.S.

    03:51

  • North Korea tests new missile with enough range to reach the US

    01:51

  • U.S. condemns latest North Korean missile launch

    01:03

  • Inside U.S. mission aiding Colombia in fight against cartels

    04:34

  • Ukrainian girl relearns to walk, copes with impacts of war

    02:14

  • Inside U.S. mission to try and stop drug and human trafficking headed to the southern border

    02:22

  • At least 21 killed in building fire in Gaza Strip

    00:38

  • Dutch court convicts three in downing of flight MH17

    01:05

  • Beijing residents express confidence in authorities amid surge in Covid cases

    01:19

  • Zelenskyy disputes claim that missile that fell in Poland was from Ukraine

    04:57

  • Dashcam video captures 'Russian missile strike' in Dnipro, Ukraine

    00:27

  • Biden, Zelenskyy are at odds over Polish border explosion

    01:16

  • Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says

    02:17

  • China’s President Xi scolds Justin Trudeau over G-20 media leaks

    00:54

  • Biden says missile that landed in Poland was ‘unlikely’ fired from Russia

    02:58

  • NATO says Poland missile strike was not fired by Russia

    02:04

  • Russia ultimately responsible for Poland blast, NATO chief says

    01:05

  • NATO: ‘No indication’ Russia fired missile into Poland, killing two

    04:39

  • NATO: Blast in Poland likely caused by Ukrainian defense missile

    02:52

  • 'I saw this monstrous black cloud': Eyewitness saw blast near Poland's border with Ukraine

    01:12

NBC News

Qatar prepares for soccer World Cup 'passenger overflows'

01:26

Qatar's airports are preparing for a huge spike in passenger numbers for the soccer World Cup and, despite a ban on beer sales at stadiums, at least one nightclub in Doha is preparing for an influx of guests seeking alcohol.Nov. 18, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    North Korea fires ballistic missile that had capability to hit U.S.

    03:51

  • North Korea tests new missile with enough range to reach the US

    01:51

  • U.S. condemns latest North Korean missile launch

    01:03

  • Inside U.S. mission aiding Colombia in fight against cartels

    04:34

  • Ukrainian girl relearns to walk, copes with impacts of war

    02:14

  • Inside U.S. mission to try and stop drug and human trafficking headed to the southern border

    02:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All