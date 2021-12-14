Remains found in search for Taylor Pomaski, missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware
Texas investigators have recovered human remains as part of their search for Taylor Pomaski, the missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware. Pomaski was last seen in April. KPRC's Michael Lopardi reports.Dec. 14, 2021
