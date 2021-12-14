IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News Channel

Remains found in search for Taylor Pomaski, missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware

01:08

Texas investigators have recovered human remains as part of their search for Taylor Pomaski, the missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware. Pomaski was last seen in April. KPRC's Michael Lopardi reports.Dec. 14, 2021

Best of NBC News

