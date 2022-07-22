IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on Trump's actions during Capitol riot

    03:09

  • Hawley gestured towards protesters, then later fled Capitol on January 6

    01:29

  • Cheney claims Trump made purposeful choice to violate oath of office

    08:43

  • Former CDC Acting Director discusses Biden’s positive Covid-19 result

    01:14

  • What role does age play in Biden’s Covid treatment?

    01:36

  • White House says Biden is taking Paxlovid for mild symptoms, will continue working in isolation

    06:23

  • First lady says Biden ‘doing fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19

    01:01

  • President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

    08:01

  • Jan. 6 committee to run by Trump’s decision-making during riot

    03:13

  • Biden takes new actions on climate change without declaring emergency

    01:20

  • Schumer wants to have Senate vote on same-sex marriage bill

    01:01

  • Secret Service has no new Jan. 6 texts to give panel after deletion

    02:39

  • White House: Russia ‘laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory’

    03:14

  • House Democrats arrested at abortion rights protest

    01:39

  • Jan. 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson tests positive for Covid

    01:13

  • Boston University installs emergency birth control vending machine

    01:57

  • Homeland Security watchdog accuses Secret Service of deleting text messages around time of Jan. 6

    03:24

  • 'Gallery Group' of lawmakers trapped during Jan. 6 reflect on hearings on Capitol riot

    04:13

  • Biden visits Israel for the first time as president

    01:25

  • Stephen Ayres testifies before Jan. 6 committee about marching to Capitol

    06:07

NBC News Channel

Watch: Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked by man at New York campaign event

01:14

Video recorded by NBC affiliate WHEC captured the moment a man attempted to attack Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., who is running for New York governor, at a campaign event in Perinton. The man was subdued by people in attendance and authorities took the man into custody.July 22, 2022

