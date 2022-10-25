IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Florida governor candidates spar over abortion, immigration, and transgender healthcare

Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist faced off in the first and only debate for Florida governor. The candidates discussed abortion, transgender healthcare, and immigration.Oct. 25, 2022

