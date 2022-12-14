IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New Hampshire man accused of sending weapons to Russia

    01:47
  • Now Playing

    Russian drone hits Kyiv building but many more shot down, officials say

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Dozens of countries meet to pledge aid for Ukraine during winter months

    03:52

  • Pentagon works to track weapons provided to Ukraine

    02:45

  • Russia steps up attacks against Ukraine, targeting power grid

    02:17

  • Zelenskyy says Ukraine ‘doing everything’ to restore power in Odesa

    00:35

  • 1.5 million Ukrainians without power after Russian drone strike

    00:22

  • Pope Francis breaks down during speech on Ukraine war

    01:04

  • White House denies Saudi Arabia involved in Brittney Griner’s release

    01:31

  • Brittney Griner’s teammate Brianna Turner: ‘I’m just so excited. It was the best news to wake up to’

    02:56

  • Putin pays tribute to front-line forces at Heroes of Russia medal ceremony

    01:29

  • Putin stokes fears, raises prospect of nuclear strike

    02:26

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and the ‘Spirit of Ukraine’ named Time Person of the Year

    01:35

  • Time names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 2022’s Person of the Year

    04:07

  • US denies responsibility for drone strikes on Russian air bases

    02:23

  • Russia blaming Ukraine for deadly drone attacks

    01:35

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy marks Armed Forces Day in Donbas

    01:00

  • Meet Red and Black, two puppies rescued from Ukraine's front line

    00:54

  • Moscow blames Ukraine for deadly explosions at air bases in Russia

    04:25

  • Videos appear to show drone attacks on Russian air bases

    01:03

NBC News

Russian drone hits Kyiv building but many more shot down, officials say

01:10

A predawn Russian drone attack triggered air raid sirens in Kyiv on Wednesday. At least one drone smashed a hole in the roof of a building, but city officials said air defenses prevented serious damage.Dec. 14, 2022

  • New Hampshire man accused of sending weapons to Russia

    01:47
  • Now Playing

    Russian drone hits Kyiv building but many more shot down, officials say

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Dozens of countries meet to pledge aid for Ukraine during winter months

    03:52

  • Pentagon works to track weapons provided to Ukraine

    02:45

  • Russia steps up attacks against Ukraine, targeting power grid

    02:17

  • Zelenskyy says Ukraine ‘doing everything’ to restore power in Odesa

    00:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All