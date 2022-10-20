IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sanibel Causeway reopens after being damaged by Hurricane Ian

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in hurricane-hit Fort Myers

    02:24

  • Florida students return to class three weeks are Hurricane Ian's landfall

    05:02

  • Targeted financial scams on the rise: Here's how to protect yourself

    05:15

  • How Florida's mangroves help fight climate change, extreme weather

    04:07

  • Residents return to Fort Myers Beach for the first time since hurricane

    01:57

  • Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 100 across three states

    00:38

  • Hurricane Ian is now the deadliest storm to hit Florida in 90 years

    01:51

  • Why was Hurricane Ian so deadly?

    01:49

  • Biden and DeSantis join forces for Florida’s Ian recovery effort

    02:23

  • Biden, DeSantis survey Hurricane Ian damage in Florida

    03:00

  • Floridians request hurricane recovery help during Biden visit 

    02:41

  • Parrots rescued from Pine Island sanctuary after Hurricane Ian devastation

    01:16

  • Florida sheriff stands by Hurricane Ian evacuation order timeline

    02:17

  • Biden to tour Hurricane Ian damage, meet with Florida Governor DeSantis

    07:03

  • Biden to see Hurricane Ian damage firsthand in visit to Florida

    02:23

  • Fort Myers pediatric ICU nurse recounts Hurricane Ian

    03:56

  • Hurricane Ian: Black and Hispanic residents criticize uneven recovery efforts

    02:24

  • Workers free shrimp boat stuck on Myrtle Beach after Hurricane Ian

    01:17

  • ‘It was the hardest thing I had to do’: Woman saved brothers from Hurricane Ian storm surge

    03:48

NBC News Channel

Sanibel Causeway reopens after being damaged by Hurricane Ian

01:25

The Sanibel Causeway reopened after being damaged by Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm directly hit the residents of the small coastal community and the storm surge destroyed sections of the causeway cutting off access to the island community.Oct. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sanibel Causeway reopens after being damaged by Hurricane Ian

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in hurricane-hit Fort Myers

    02:24

  • Florida students return to class three weeks are Hurricane Ian's landfall

    05:02

  • Targeted financial scams on the rise: Here's how to protect yourself

    05:15

  • How Florida's mangroves help fight climate change, extreme weather

    04:07

  • Residents return to Fort Myers Beach for the first time since hurricane

    01:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All