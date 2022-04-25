IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Secretaries Blinken, Austin speak on meeting with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    President Zelenskyy meets with U.S. top officials in the Ukraine capital

    03:02

  • MTP Compressed: White House provides additional aid to Ukraine amid domestic policy struggles

    02:09

  • Blunt: US should ‘be thinking’ about reopening embassy in Ukraine

    01:14

  • Zhovkva: UN ‘not authorized’ to speak on behalf of Ukraine in Putin meetings

    00:59

  • Pressure mounts on Biden administration ahead of Ukraine visit

    02:32

  • Top US officials to meet with President Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    02:15

  • Zelenskyy asks God to "save all Ukrainians" in Easter message

    00:57

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of killing 'tens of thousands' in Mariupol

    01:14

  • Ukrainian President’s surprise announcement that high level U.S. officials set to visit Ukraine Sunday

    00:55

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of new war crimes

    02:19

  • Video shows 'women, children sheltering in Azovstal bunker'

    00:48

  • Zelenskyy on military aid, reports of Russia expanding military operation

    01:39

  • Watch: Drone video shows debris, devastation in Mariupol

    01:10

  • Zelenskyy insists Russia does not control Mariupol, after Putin declared victory

    01:58

  • ‘Our happy life stopped’: Families recount first hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    02:57

  • 'Like the Stone Age': One couple's story of surviving Russia's assault on Mariupol

    01:14

  • Battle for Mariupol is not over, Azov Battalion commander says

    01:21

  • Follow one family’s ‘long, hard trip’ from Ukraine to the US

    03:46

  • Mariupol evacuations stall as Russia claims to control besieged city

    05:43

NBC News

Secretaries Blinken, Austin speak on meeting with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

02:32

Secretary of State Blinken and Secretary of Defense Austin held a joint press conference on their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.April 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Secretaries Blinken, Austin speak on meeting with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    President Zelenskyy meets with U.S. top officials in the Ukraine capital

    03:02

  • MTP Compressed: White House provides additional aid to Ukraine amid domestic policy struggles

    02:09

  • Blunt: US should ‘be thinking’ about reopening embassy in Ukraine

    01:14

  • Zhovkva: UN ‘not authorized’ to speak on behalf of Ukraine in Putin meetings

    00:59

  • Pressure mounts on Biden administration ahead of Ukraine visit

    02:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All