Hamas cannot rule but Israel cannot occupy Gaza after war, Blinken says

- Now Playing
Hamas cannot rule but Israel cannot occupy Gaza after war, Blinken says01:25
- UP NEXT
House votes to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan over Israel remarks00:37
Israel marks one month since Hamas attack03:44
Jewish man died from head injuries after confrontation at pro-Palestine rally02:59
How the Israel-Hamas war could impact Michigan voters for the 2024 presidential election02:18
Israeli military fighting inside Gaza City03:37
Netanyahu: ‘We have killed thousands of terrorists’01:02
Calls to ban TikTok renewed amid Israel-Hamas war debate03:40
Netanyahu says Israel could be in Gaza for an ‘indefinite period’02:21
Rescuers scramble to pull survivors from flattened buildings in southern Gaza's Khan Younis01:14
Vigils held in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv for victims of Oct. 7 Hamas attacks00:38
Hezbollah's second in command warns of expanding conflict03:08
Tensions over Israel-Hamas war on the rise in the U.S.03:07
UMass student arrested after allegedly assaulting another student at Israel rally01:32
Inside Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas tunnels in Gaza02:31
Israeli troops expected to enter Gaza City soon03:27
‘We’re the only ones left’: Twin brothers lose family members in Gaza City airstrike01:38
Where will Israel’s ground offensive go next?02:39
Families of Israeli hostages protest outside Knesset in Jerusalem01:06
Watching an Israeli military unit locating and destroying Hamas tunnels in Gaza02:02
- Now Playing
Hamas cannot rule but Israel cannot occupy Gaza after war, Blinken says01:25
- UP NEXT
House votes to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan over Israel remarks00:37
Israel marks one month since Hamas attack03:44
Jewish man died from head injuries after confrontation at pro-Palestine rally02:59
How the Israel-Hamas war could impact Michigan voters for the 2024 presidential election02:18
Israeli military fighting inside Gaza City03:37
Play All