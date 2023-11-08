IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Hamas cannot rule but Israel cannot occupy Gaza after war, Blinken says

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    House votes to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan over Israel remarks

    00:37

  • Israel marks one month since Hamas attack

    03:44

  • Jewish man died from head injuries after confrontation at pro-Palestine rally

    02:59

  • How the Israel-Hamas war could impact Michigan voters for the 2024 presidential election

    02:18

  • Israeli military fighting inside Gaza City

    03:37

  • Netanyahu: ‘We have killed thousands of terrorists’

    01:02

  • Calls to ban TikTok renewed amid Israel-Hamas war debate

    03:40

  • Netanyahu says Israel could be in Gaza for an ‘indefinite period’

    02:21

  • Rescuers scramble to pull survivors from flattened buildings in southern Gaza's Khan Younis

    01:14

  • Vigils held in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv for victims of Oct. 7 Hamas attacks

    00:38

  • Hezbollah's second in command warns of expanding conflict

    03:08

  • Tensions over Israel-Hamas war on the rise in the U.S.

    03:07

  • UMass student arrested after allegedly assaulting another student at Israel rally

    01:32

  • Inside Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas tunnels in Gaza

    02:31

  • Israeli troops expected to enter Gaza City soon

    03:27

  • ‘We’re the only ones left’: Twin brothers lose family members in Gaza City airstrike

    01:38

  • Where will Israel’s ground offensive go next?

    02:39

  • Families of Israeli hostages protest outside Knesset in Jerusalem

    01:06

  • Watching an Israeli military unit locating and destroying Hamas tunnels in Gaza

    02:02

NBC News

Hamas cannot rule but Israel cannot occupy Gaza after war, Blinken says

01:25

Speaking in Tokyo, Japan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described what governance of the Gaza Strip and West Bank might look like after the war between Israel and Hamas.Nov. 8, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Hamas cannot rule but Israel cannot occupy Gaza after war, Blinken says

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    House votes to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan over Israel remarks

    00:37

  • Israel marks one month since Hamas attack

    03:44

  • Jewish man died from head injuries after confrontation at pro-Palestine rally

    02:59

  • How the Israel-Hamas war could impact Michigan voters for the 2024 presidential election

    02:18

  • Israeli military fighting inside Gaza City

    03:37
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All