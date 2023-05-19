Watch: Reporter braves Russian shelling to visit Bakhmut frontline

- Now Playing
Watch: Reporter braves Russian shelling to visit Bakhmut frontline03:57
- UP NEXT
U.S. and G-7 allies agree to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine03:01
Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells Arab League leaders that Russia is 'weak'01:00
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expected to attend G-7 summit in person04:00
Russia launches new attacks across Kyiv amid G-7 summit02:15
American Nicholas Maimer killed fighting in Ukraine01:26
Ukraine says they blocked barrage of 18 Russian missiles over Kyiv01:40
‘We are Europeans, so we are free’: Zelenskyy asks E.U. to stand firm against Russia01:36
Ukraine says it shot down advanced weapons fired from Russia02:16
CIA offers Russians secure way to share intelligence with U.S. spies01:48
Ukrainian forces gain ground in Bakhmut01:04
Zelenskyy meets with U.K.’s Prime Minister for additional aid to Ukraine01:21
New Russian attacks in Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits allies in Europe02:15
Zelenskyy visits Germany as Ukraine prepares counteroffensive01:20
‘Fundamentally unacceptable’: U.S. envoy accuses South Africa of arming Russia01:07
Drone video shows attack on Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine's military says01:01
Putin delivers speech as Russia celebrates WWII Victory Day04:10
Putin hosts scaled-back Victory Day parade in Moscow02:50
Putin claims 'real war' is being waged against Russia during his Victory Day speech01:15
Drone video shows artillery shell exploding in western Bakhmut01:03
- Now Playing
Watch: Reporter braves Russian shelling to visit Bakhmut frontline03:57
- UP NEXT
U.S. and G-7 allies agree to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine03:01
Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells Arab League leaders that Russia is 'weak'01:00
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expected to attend G-7 summit in person04:00
Russia launches new attacks across Kyiv amid G-7 summit02:15
American Nicholas Maimer killed fighting in Ukraine01:26
Play All