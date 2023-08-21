IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Slaves' bedroom discovered in Ancient Roman villa at Pompeii

Slaves' bedroom discovered in Ancient Roman villa at Pompeii

Archaeologists have discovered a small bedroom in an Ancient Roman villa near to Pompeii that was almost certainly used by slaves. The find has thrown new light on their lowly status in the ancient world.Aug. 21, 2023

    Slaves' bedroom discovered in Ancient Roman villa at Pompeii

