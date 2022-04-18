IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Man arrested after South Carolina mall shooting fired in self-defense, his lawyer says

01:40

Police say at least 14 people were injured following the shooting at Columbiana Centre in Columbia, South Carolina. State Representative Todd Rutherford claims his client Jewayne Price shot in self-defense when two people opened fire on him at the mall. WIS reports.April 18, 2022

