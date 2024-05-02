IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Special report: President Biden addresses campus protests
May 2, 202409:39
    Special report: President Biden addresses campus protests

    09:39
NBC News

Special report: President Biden addresses campus protests

09:39

President Biden says he supports "the right to protest, but not the right to cause chaos" in comments on the ongoing campus protests against the Israel-Hamas war.May 2, 2024

