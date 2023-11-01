String of opioid overdoses reported at Virginia high school

- Now Playing
String of opioid overdoses reported at Virginia high school01:38
- UP NEXT
Federal Reserve votes unanimously to pause interest rates02:15
At least one dead after building collapse at Kentucky coal plant01:09
Florida man given three weeks to move boat off of beach02:10
Ohio boy wins Halloween with creative Zamboni costume02:11
Abercrombie sued over former CEO's alleged sexual abuse02:22
Heat and drought are hurting pumpkin production in parts of the country02:12
Thousands evacuate as wildfire burns in Southern California03:03
Cities struggle to shelter migrants04:06
Breast cancer reconstruction procedure offers an alternative to usual methods04:11
Mortgage rates surge to 8% amid record low supply of homes for sale01:50
Police release dramatic new video of Lahaina wildfires01:44
FBI director warns of growing domestic threat amid Israel-Hamas war02:14
Months before mass shooting, people who knew Maine suspect warned of his behavior02:14
Alabama couple arrested after corpse found by new homeowner01:54
Suspect in custody following antisemitic threats at Cornell University02:29
New York man charged after pointing gun at child in Halloween mix-up02:14
Pharmacists with CVS and Walgreens launch 3-day walkout03:48
Video shows pilot being lifted to safety after crashing into Florida Everglades02:06
CVS and Walgreens pharmacists launch series of walkouts03:06
- Now Playing
String of opioid overdoses reported at Virginia high school01:38
- UP NEXT
Federal Reserve votes unanimously to pause interest rates02:15
At least one dead after building collapse at Kentucky coal plant01:09
Florida man given three weeks to move boat off of beach02:10
Ohio boy wins Halloween with creative Zamboni costume02:11
Abercrombie sued over former CEO's alleged sexual abuse02:22
Play All