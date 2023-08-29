IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Surgeon extracts live worm from patient's brain

NBC News

Surgeon extracts live worm from patient's brain

01:49

A neurosurgeon investigating a woman’s mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient’s brain.Aug. 29, 2023

    Surgeon extracts live worm from patient's brain

