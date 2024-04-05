IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Surveillance videos capture moment earthquake shakes tri-state area
April 5, 202401:07
    Surveillance videos capture moment earthquake shakes tri-state area

    01:07
NBC News

Surveillance videos capture moment earthquake shakes tri-state area

01:07

Surveillance videos from various locations around New York, New Jersey and Connecticut show the moment an earthquake struck the area. A child is heard saying "I don't want to die" as the earthquake shook a coffee shop in New Jersey.April 5, 2024

