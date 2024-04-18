IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows moment Taco Bell employee saves baby struggling to breathe
April 18, 202401:18
Surveillance video captured the moment a Taco Bell manager sprang into action to save a baby who was struggling to breathe. A mother was in the drive-thru with her 11-week-old baby when she realized he was struggling to breathe. She got out of the car in a panic when the Taco Bell employee heard her cries and jumped in to help.April 18, 2024

