IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Taiwan holds live-fire artillery drills to test combat readiness, officials say

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    At least eight killed in South Korea as heavy rain causes flooding

    01:04

  • Search continues after Cuban oil facility fire leaves 1 dead, multiple missing

    03:12

  • Huge sinkhole opens in Chilean desert

    00:50

  • Gaza residents struggle to recover from losses brought by Israel, PIJ conflict

    01:34

  • Cease-fire in Gaza holds following three days of violence

    00:22

  • Fears grow over nuclear danger in Ukraine after more shelling

    02:21

  • Beluga whale refuses food after straying into France's Seine River

    01:14

  • Italian army detonates WWII bomb uncovered in drought-stricken riverbank

    00:50

  • China announces new military drills near Taiwan

    00:45

  • Growing alarm over explosions at Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

    01:52

  • Beachgoers run for safety after hearing sirens amid weekend of violence in Israel

    00:57

  • Israeli airstrike kills top Islamic Jihad commander

    00:31

  • Fears grow over Ukrainian nuclear plant now under Russian control

    01:56

  • Biden leaves isolation after testing negative for COVID-19

    01:16

  • Over 100 injured, multiple missing in Cuba after lightning sets oil storage tanks on fire

    01:18

  • Bus crash in Croatia leaves at least 12 dead, more than 30 injured

    01:01

  • Watch: Video captures moment Israeli Airstrike destroys home of suspected Islamic jihad member

    00:54

  • Celebrities criticized for private jet CO2 emissions 

    07:28

  • China fires missiles over Taiwan in response to House Speaker Pelosi’s visit

    00:05

NBC News

Taiwan holds live-fire artillery drills to test combat readiness, officials say

00:49

Taiwan held live-fire artillery drills in Pingtung County on its southeastern coast early on Tuesday to test combat readiness in response to China’s military drills near the island, officials said. China launched a series of military drills following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, further increasing uncertainty in the region as tensions grow.Aug. 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Taiwan holds live-fire artillery drills to test combat readiness, officials say

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    At least eight killed in South Korea as heavy rain causes flooding

    01:04

  • Search continues after Cuban oil facility fire leaves 1 dead, multiple missing

    03:12

  • Huge sinkhole opens in Chilean desert

    00:50

  • Gaza residents struggle to recover from losses brought by Israel, PIJ conflict

    01:34

  • Cease-fire in Gaza holds following three days of violence

    00:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All