IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'No to war': Dozens detained in Russia at anti-mobilization protests

    00:48

  • Family separated by war in Ukraine describe trying to stay in touch with each other

    04:52

  • School attempts cereal box domino run world record

    01:06

  • Watch classmates honor autistic grad with silent standing ovation

    00:53

  • Makeover Mission: How a former stylist is reawakening the inner beauty of women in nursing homes

    06:01

  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge show off new son

    01:40

  • Vladimir Putin says Saint Petersburg blast was 'act of terror'

    00:41

  • Nigeria Hoping to 'Bring Back Our Girls' Three Years After Abduction

    00:57

  • Suspected Gas Attack Kills Dozens, Including Children, in Syria

    00:57

  • Pope's Christmas Message Urges World to Remember Suffering Children

    01:36

  • Girl Trapped in Aleppo to Michelle Obama: Please Help Us

    00:33

  • 11-Year-Old Boy Brings Christmas Spirit to Hospital

    01:51

  • Cops Hand Out Turkeys Instead Of Traffic Tickets

    01:31

  • Caught on Cam: Deputy Saves Baby Who Stopped Breathing

    01:48

  • Explosions near Istanbul stadium leave dozens dead, at least 150 wounded

    01:35

  • Underwear-Clad Man Chases Hit-and-Run Driver

    01:04

  • Syria, Russia Guarantee 'Secure Passage' During Aleppo Truce

    00:56

  • Iraqi, Kurdish Forces Take Aim at ISIS in Mosul

    01:26

  • Soyuz Rocket Carries NASA Astronaut to Space Station

    01:09

  • After 32-years, McDonald's Employee Receives Touching Send-Off

    01:26

NBC News

Taiwan president denounces China after Honduras breaks off relations with Taiwan

01:17

In a video address, Taiwan’s President Tsai-Ing Wen said Taiwan will not “engage in dollar diplomacy” with China shortly after Honduras severed relations with Taiwan and established diplomatic ties with China.March 26, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    'No to war': Dozens detained in Russia at anti-mobilization protests

    00:48

  • Family separated by war in Ukraine describe trying to stay in touch with each other

    04:52

  • School attempts cereal box domino run world record

    01:06

  • Watch classmates honor autistic grad with silent standing ovation

    00:53

  • Makeover Mission: How a former stylist is reawakening the inner beauty of women in nursing homes

    06:01

  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge show off new son

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All