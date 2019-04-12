Taking control of death: How an ALS patient battled with taking life-ending medication? 15:16 copied!

How do you choose your last day on Earth? When George Gallegos was diagnosed with ALS, he found himself facing a grim future with a disease that slowly kills the muscles in a person’s body. But with the passing of Colorado's End of Life Options Act, he suddenly had a choice: to die from his disease or to take life-ending medication. NBC News spent the last three months of his life with him to capture the visible struggles of ALS and George’s inner conflict to decide his last day.

