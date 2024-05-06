IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas toddler found dead after being swept away in flood waters
May 6, 202402:34

  • FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: ‘Tarot’ and ‘Mean Girls’ actor Avantika speaks about challenging stereotypes

    04:26

  • Columbia University cancels commencement ceremony after campus protests

    02:51

  • Biden to deliver remarks on antisemitism at a Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony

    05:09

  • Huey Lewis speaks about his music coming to Broadway in ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’

    07:21
  • Now Playing

    Texas toddler found dead after being swept away in flood waters

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Hundreds rescued in Texas after weekend of deadly flooding

    03:06

  • 8 million under flood threat as deadly flood water engulfs Southeast Texas

    03:52

  • Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed ‘con man’

    02:47

  • Campus clashes continue as graduation season begins

    02:06

  • Florida teens seen dumping trash into ocean turn themselves in

    01:42

  • The legacy of Kent State 54 years later

    02:27

  • Nestle accused of adding sugar to baby food sold in lower income countries

    04:07

  • Report claims CBP smartphone app leaves migrants vulnerable

    02:55

  • Bipartisan bill on online child abuse awaits Biden's signature

    03:23

  • Catastrophic flooding forces rescues and evacuations in South Texas

    01:57

  • Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas indicted in bribery scheme

    00:35

  • 19 receive nation's highest civilian honor

    01:38

  • Safety concerns at Churchill Downs on eve of 150th Kentucky Derby

    01:37

  • Hope Hicks cries on witness stand during Trump trial testimony

    01:41

  • Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar indicted on bribery charges

    02:27

NBC News Channel

Texas toddler found dead after being swept away in flood waters

02:34

Rescuers found the body of 4-year-old Lucas Warren several hours after his family was caught in flooding in Johnson County, Texas. KXAS' Keenan Willard reports.May 6, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: ‘Tarot’ and ‘Mean Girls’ actor Avantika speaks about challenging stereotypes

    04:26

  • Columbia University cancels commencement ceremony after campus protests

    02:51

  • Biden to deliver remarks on antisemitism at a Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony

    05:09

  • Huey Lewis speaks about his music coming to Broadway in ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’

    07:21
  • Now Playing

    Texas toddler found dead after being swept away in flood waters

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Hundreds rescued in Texas after weekend of deadly flooding

    03:06
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All