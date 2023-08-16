IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Watch: The Killers introduce a Russian fan on stage at a concert in Georgia

    01:14
Watch: The Killers introduce a Russian fan on stage at a concert in Georgia

01:14

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers was booed by members of the audience at a concert in a Black Sea resort in Georgia, after he introduced a Russian fan who had been invited to play on stage during the song "For Reasons Unknown."Aug. 16, 2023

