Three Baltimore firefighters hospitalized, one trapped after three-story rowhouse collapse

Three Baltimore firefighters hospitalized, one trapped after three-story rowhouse collapse00:42
Three Baltimore firefighters have been hospitalized after a vacant three-story burning rowhouse partially collapsed. One firefighter remains trapped inside.Jan. 24, 2022
