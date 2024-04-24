IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Donald Trump welcomes former Japanese prime minister to New York
April 24, 202400:33
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump welcomes former Japanese prime minister to New York

    00:33
  • UP NEXT

    Record breaking rain leads to extensive flooding in southern China

    00:55

  • Almost one billion people start voting in India's general election

    01:52

  • Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

    02:41

  • U.S. joins South Korea and Japan in naval drills in the East China Sea

    00:53

  • North Korea's Kim says now is the time to be more prepared for a war than ever before

    00:45

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen calls out 'artificially cheap Chinese products' and voices concern over TikTok

    01:49

  • Drone video shows people trapped on mountain after Taiwan earthquake

    01:09

  • Oscar-winning 'Oppenheimer' opens in Hiroshima movie theaters

    01:48

  • Watch: Eyewitness video captures runaway ostrich in South Korea

    00:28

  • Protests follow arrest of anti-corruption crusader over graft allegations in India

    00:56

  • Rohingya Muslim refugees rescued from capsized wooden boat off Indonesia

    00:56

  • Dodgers and Padres play in MLB opener in Seoul amid security scare

    01:17

  • Blinken reiterates support for the Philippines amid tensions with China

    01:16

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a live-fire drill

    00:34

  • 'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su convicted of sexual harassment by South Korean court

    00:35

  • Taiwan joins China in search and rescue mission after fishing boat capsizes

    00:43

  • Deadly explosion at fried chicken shop in China caught on camera

    01:08

  • Avalanche in Japan kills two skiers and injures one person

    00:39

  • China’s parliament ends with endorsing President Xi Jinping's agenda

    00:36

NBC News

Donald Trump welcomes former Japanese prime minister to New York

00:33

Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso, a senior figure in the country’s governing party, met with Donald Trump on Tuesday, becoming the latest U.S. ally seeking to establish ties with the Republican presidential candidate.April 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump welcomes former Japanese prime minister to New York

    00:33
  • UP NEXT

    Record breaking rain leads to extensive flooding in southern China

    00:55

  • Almost one billion people start voting in India's general election

    01:52

  • Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

    02:41

  • U.S. joins South Korea and Japan in naval drills in the East China Sea

    00:53

  • North Korea's Kim says now is the time to be more prepared for a war than ever before

    00:45
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All