Two men charged in overdose deaths of Los Angeles model, friend

Two California men have been charged in the deaths of Christy Giles, a 24-year-old model and aspiring actress, and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26. Giles and Cabrales-Arzola allegedly overdosed on drugs after a night of partying and were dropped off at separate Los Angeles-area hospitals by the men. KNBC's Anoushah Rasta reports.July 6, 2022