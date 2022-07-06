IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Two men charged in overdose deaths of Los Angeles model, friend

01:27

Two California men have been charged in the deaths of Christy Giles, a 24-year-old model and aspiring actress, and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26. Giles and Cabrales-Arzola allegedly overdosed on drugs after a night of partying and were dropped off at separate Los Angeles-area hospitals by the men. KNBC's Anoushah Rasta reports.July 6, 2022

