U.S. ambassador 'condemns' Iran's attack on Israel during U.N. Security Council meeting
April 14, 202401:08

  • President Biden urges restraint after Iran’s attack on Israel

  • Escalating concerns about wider war in the Middle East

    U.S. ambassador 'condemns' Iran's attack on Israel during U.N. Security Council meeting

    Palestinians in Gaza react to Iranian attacks on Israel

  • Biden officials worry that Israeli response to Iran’s attack may trigger wider war

  • Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies

  • U.S. is ‘staying vigilant’ to any Iranian threats against American troops: NSC’s John Kirby

  • How Israel responds to Iran will be ‘up to them,’ says NSC spokesperson John Kirby: Full interview

  • Iran begins retaliatory attack against Israel with launch of more than 100 drones

  • Video shows lights streaking across the sky in Jerusalem

  • Dozens of Iranian attack drones launched toward Israel

U.S. ambassador 'condemns' Iran's attack on Israel during U.N. Security Council meeting

U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood urged the Security Council to hold Iran accountable and to pursue additional measures that would hold the country responsible.April 14, 2024

